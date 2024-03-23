Terror attack in Moscow affects personally me and my family - Emin Agalarov

Terror attack in Moscow affects personally me and my family - Emin Agalarov

The First Vice President of Crocus Group, Emin Agalarov, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the terror attack at Crocus City Hall, News.a reports.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the horrific events at Crocus City Hall.

This terror attack is a terrible tragedy for everyone; it affected personally me and my family. There are no words to explain the sorrow,” he wrote on Instagram.

News.Az