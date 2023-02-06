Terrorist entered Azerbaijani embassy building in Tehran for 2nd time to kill diplomats and their families - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, on Monday held a briefing in connection with the recent terrorist attack on the country’s embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

The spokesman said that the terrorist broke into the embassy for the second time to kill the diplomats and their families after the attempt to break the door with the heavy tool he got from his car.

According to the spokesman, when the terrorist attempted to get to the embassy’s second floor he was stopped by embassy employee Vasif Taghiyev who inflicted an injury to the terrorist’s head with a fire extinguisher, thus, forcing him out of the embassy.

News.Az