Tesla Model Y L nears Australia debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has secured regulatory approval to sell the extended-wheelbase Model Y L in Australia, with the six-seat variant appearing in the Australian government’s ROVER vehicle certification database on February 23, 2026.

Such approval typically signals that a market launch could follow within weeks or months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The listing, first spotted by Australian Tesla enthusiast Rob Grieves on X, identifies the vehicle under the designation YL5NDB.

Tesla has yet to confirm an official launch date or pricing for Australia, but certification clearance is generally considered the final major procedural hurdle before orders open.

The Model Y L was first introduced in China in August 2025, with deliveries beginning the following month. It launched there at a starting price of 339,000 yuan (around $49,300). Demand proved strong, with 2025 production allocation reportedly selling out before year-end.

The Australian approval confirms that Tesla is producing right-hand-drive versions — essential for markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and parts of Southeast Asia.

The Model Y L differs significantly from the standard five-seat Model Y. It measures 4,969 mm in length — 177 mm longer than the regular version — and rides on a 3,040 mm wheelbase, extended by 150 mm.

The added length enables a 2+2+2 seating configuration, featuring second-row captain’s chairs and a third-row bench. The roofline has also been raised by 44 mm to improve headroom in the rear.

According to Australian certification documents, the Model Y L will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 378 kW. It is paired with a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack rated at approximately 84 kWh gross capacity (around 82 kWh usable), the same pack used in the Model Y Long Range.

The Australian version is approved with 19-inch wheels only, using a staggered tire setup — 255/45R19 at the front and 275/45R19 at the rear.

European type-approval data, cleared in December 2025, indicates a range of up to 681 km under the WLTP cycle. In China’s more lenient CLTC testing cycle, range is rated at 751 km. The Chinese-market version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The Model Y L includes several enhancements over the standard version, including:

An 18-speaker audio system

Integrated front seat backrests

Variable-damping suspension

Specifications in Malaysia — also supplied by Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory — suggest likely Australian features such as a 16-inch central touchscreen, extendable thigh supports for front seats, a 50W actively cooled wireless charging pad, and rear air vents integrated into the B- and C-pillars.

With all seats folded, cargo capacity expands to 2,539 liters, compared with 2,130 liters in the five-seat Model Y.

The Australian certification follows European type-approval, with EU markets expected to be the first outside China to receive the vehicle. The confirmation of a right-hand-drive model has also fueled speculation about a UK launch.

North America is not currently slated for production. CEO Elon Musk has said U.S. production would not begin before late 2026, if at all, depending on the evolution of autonomous driving technology.

Tesla has also announced plans to retire the Model X in June 2026, positioning the Model Y L as its primary six-seat offering at a significantly lower price point than the outgoing flagship SUV.

Final pricing in Australia will determine how competitive the Model Y L proves in a family SUV segment increasingly populated by seven-seat electric alternatives from automakers such as BYD, Hyundai, and Kia.

News.Az