Tesla gains in Sweden despite sales slump in Norway

Tesla began the year strongly in Sweden, with new data showing the automaker’s sales increased by 26.4% in January.

The rise comes as the broader European electric-vehicle market shows mixed momentum, making Tesla’s performance in Sweden a notable bright spot, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In contrast, registrations in Norway plunged by 88% year-on-year in January 2026. The sharp decline followed a record-breaking December 2025, when sales surged 89.1% ahead of impending tax changes, distorting the year-on-year comparison.

The January rebound in Sweden reflects renewed consumer interest in Tesla’s lineup, particularly its best-selling models, which continue to dominate EV registrations in the country.

Several additional factors are likely to have supported the increase, including improved vehicle availability and delivery timelines after bottlenecks in previous quarters. Competitive pricing, the continued expansion of charging infrastructure across Sweden, and rising consumer confidence—driven by a broader shift toward fully electric vehicles—may also have contributed to the growth.

Further bolstering Tesla’s position, Swedish authorities last week approved the company to begin testing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system on public roads. The decision marks a significant milestone, given Sweden’s reputation for strict safety standards and a demanding regulatory environment.

Approval to test FSD in Sweden provides Tesla with a valuable foothold in one of Europe’s most safety-focused markets, enabling the company to collect real-world data in challenging Nordic driving conditions while strengthening its credibility with regulators across the region.

