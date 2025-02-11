Tesla's huge battery plant in Shanghai launches production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla's Megapack battery plant in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area officially began production on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for the US electric vehicle maker.

The plant will produce Tesla’s Megapack rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Megapacks can store up to four megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tesla aims to create a total energy storage capacity of 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) with an annual production capacity of 10,000 units.

The construction of Tesla’s Shanghai mega-factory battery plant was completed with a $202 million investment and eight months of construction on an area of 200,000 square meters.

Tesla signed an agreement with Shanghai’s local administration in December 2023 to allocate land for the mega-factory, and construction began in May 2024.

Tesla’s California mega-factory produces 10,000 Megapacks a year.

News.Az