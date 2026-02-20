Tesla slashes Cyberbeast price in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has reduced the price of the Cyberbeast — the most expensive version of its Cybertruck pickup — in the United States, cutting it to $99,990 from the previous $114,990, according to updated pricing on the company’s website on Thursday.

The price reduction suggests Tesla is discontinuing the “Luxe Package” previously bundled with the model, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

That package included Supervised Full Self-Driving capabilities and complimentary access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. The electric vehicle maker had introduced the Luxe Package in August last year, when it raised the Cyberbeast’s price.

Pricing for other Cybertruck variants remains unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla unveiled a new all-wheel-drive version of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990. The new trim is positioned above the more affordable rear-wheel-drive “Standard” version.

Such trim adjustments are becoming central to Tesla’s 2026 strategy, as the company seeks to lower entry prices and appeal to more budget-conscious consumers without waiting to launch a new mass-market vehicle.

