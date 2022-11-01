Yandex metrika counter

TGNA extends military servicemen's mandate in joint Türkiye-Russia Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan

The General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye has extended the mandate of Turkish military servicemen in the joint Türkiye-Russia Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan for another year, News.az reports citing the Turkish media.

The relevant bill on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly in October 2022.

The joint Russia-Türkiye monitoring center for supervising the ceasefire is located in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam.


