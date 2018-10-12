Thanks to President Aliyev's attention, Azerbaijan experienced rapid development in sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s care and attention, the country has experienced rapid development in the field of sports and physical education,

“Forty-three Olympic Sports complexes, numerous sports facilities, stadiums, and other sports grounds have been built, the existing sports facilities have been reconstructed in Baku and regions,” Hasanov said, according to Trend.

"Our athletes won 5 medals (1 gold, 4 bronzes) at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, six medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronzes) at Beijing 2008 Olympics, 10 medals (2 golds, 2 silvers, 6 bronzes) at London 2012 Olympics and 18 medals (1 gold, 7 silvers, 10 bronzes) at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games,” he said. “Azerbaijan ranked 14th in the world, 7th in Europe, 2nd in the CIS and first in the Muslim world for the total number of medals won at the last Olympic Games."

“In 2015, Azerbaijan hosted the European Games for the first time in history,” Hasanov said, emphasizing that a number of major sports events have been successfully hosted by the country.

“During the first European Games, which featured 6,000 athletes from 50 countries, Azerbaijan ranked second in the overall standings and won 56 medals, including 21 gold medals,” he said. “Azerbaijan ranked first in the overall medal table of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in May 2017. Since 2016, Baku has been hosting Formula One race, which enjoys an annual global audience of 500 million viewers.”

News.Az

News.Az