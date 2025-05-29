The 10 U.S. cities where retirees live on the highest annual incomes from Social Security and savings

In Carlsbad, California, retirees live on an average income of $85,442 a year from Social Security payments and withdrawals from savings and investments — the highest amount of any of the 344 largest U.S. cities, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of Census Bureau data, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

These two sources generally make up the majority of retirees’ income. In fact, 58% of retirees say Social Security is a major source of their income, according to a 2024 Gallup poll. In 2025, eligible Americans will receive an average of just under $24,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to the Social Security Administration.

In just 19 of the cities SmartAsset analyzed, Social Security checks make up more than half of retirees’ total income, and those places are home to some of the lowest-earning retirees overall. In the 10 highest-earning cities, Social Security makes up roughly 30% to 40% of retirees’ total income.

Further, Social Security payments don’t seem to vary as widely as retirement account withdrawals, per SmartAsset’s findings. Average annual Social Security benefits span from a low of $15,421 in Hartford, Connecticut, to a high of $31,752 in The Woodlands, Texas. In contrast, the lowest average retirement withdrawals come in at $16,282 a year in Allentown, Pennsylvania, compared with the highest in Carlsbad at $56,685.

Here’s where retirees bring in the most each year, between Social Security payments and retirement account withdrawals.

1. Carlsbad, California

Average income from retirement accounts: $56,685

$56,685 Average Social Security income: $28,757

$28,757 Total: $85,442

2. Bellevue, Washington

Average income from retirement accounts: $55,346

$55,346 Average Social Security income: $29,715

$29,715 Total: $85,061

3. Naperville, Illinois

Average income from retirement accounts: $54,134

$54,134 Average Social Security income: $30,921

$30,921 Total: $85,055

4. Arlington, Virginia

Average income from retirement accounts: $55,856

$55,856 Average Social Security income: $26,396

$26,396 Total: $82,252

5. Sugar Land, Texas

Average income from retirement accounts: $52,946

$52,946 Average Social Security income: $27,955

$27,955 Total: $80,901

6. Norman, Oklahoma

Average income from retirement accounts: $55,056

$55,056 Average Social Security income : $25,121

: $25,121 Total: $80,177

7. Alexandria, Virginia

Average income from retirement accounts: $53,697

$53,697 Average Social Security income: $25,576

$25,576 Total: $79,273

8. The Woodlands, Texas

Average income from retirement accounts: $47,281

$47,281 Average Social Security income: $31,752

$31,752 Total: $79,033

9. Boulder, Colorado

Average income from retirement accounts: $50,280

$50,280 Average Social Security income: $27,906

$27,906 Total: $78,186

10. Carrollton, Texas

Average income from retirement accounts: $54,319

$54,319 Average Social Security income: $23,602

$23,602 Total: $77,921

The amount you’ll receive from Social Security in retirement varies based on a number of factors, including how many years you worked, how much you contributed to Social Security taxes, your birth year and the age you start claiming benefits.

Your benefits may be reduced if you start collecting earlier than your full retirement age, which is 67 for Americans born in 1960 and later.

You have more control over the amount you’re able to withdraw from tax-deferred retirement accounts like 401(k)s, although there are still some restrictions. You can start withdrawing money at age 59½, but once you turn 73, you generally must take out a set amount each year, known as required minimum distributions.