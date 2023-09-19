Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Iran considers Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and issues should be settled within this framework

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Iran considers Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and issues should be settled within this framework

“The Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes Karabakh as a part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and believes that the issues of this region, including the rights and security of the population, should be resolved within this framework,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a briefing held in Tehran today, News.az reports.

He noted that Iran is closely following the events in the region and invites both parties to peace.

Nasser Kanaani underlined that Iran is ready to mediate in order to bring about peace, and that Iran supports using the 3+3 format for dialogue to settle any disputes between the regional states.

News.Az