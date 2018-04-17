The Armenian opposition announced the creation of a committee of "velvet revolution"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the protest actions against the ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, announced the creation of a "velvet revolution" committee, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

According to him, this structure will lead the movement and "bring it to a victorious end."

"Revolution committes will be established in all regions for the blockade of state agencies, and very soon these departments, including the police, will follow the orders of the revolutionary committees," the politician said at the rally.

He also said that the blockade of state agencies in the regions of the country will begin on Wednesday, in Yerevan, his supporters intend to establish checkpoints for government officials.

After the rally, the opposition will march along the streets of the capital. At the same time Pashinyan urged the protesters not to remain in the squares.

"We are marching, we are returning to the Republic Square, listening to music and going to spend the night home," he said.

News.Az

