The European Azerbaijanis presented appeal in the Parliament of Finland in connection with Khojaly

Leaders of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe in the capital of Finland Helsinki launched various events and meetings with local officials, APA reports.

The events were organized by the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Europe (KAE). Within the framework of the events, today in the Parliament of Finland, at the meeting of the Finnish-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, an appeal to the parliament was presented with a call to give a legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide.

At the meeting attended MEP Eero Lehtinen, KAE President Sahil Gasimov, the members of the KAE Executive Committee, the co-chairs of the Finland-Azerbaijan Association Vasif Muradli, Arzu Muradli, the head of the Azerbaijani House of Azerbaijan Mirvari Fataliyev, the head of the Azerbaijani Diaspora of Sweden Nadir Hollenbrand, the vice presidents of KAE, Chairman of the United Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, President of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine, Rovshan Tagiyev, from Germany Yashar Niftaliyev, Chairman of the Society of Denmark-Azerbaijan Safar Sadigi, head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish youth organization of Finland Ulviya Jabbarova, chairman of the Sweden-Azerbaijan Society Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Friendship Society of Finland-Azerbaijan Tarana Nazarova and others.

The appeal contains information on the genocide committed by Armenian militants against the Azerbaijani civilians on the night of February 26, 1992 in Khojaly, on the recognition of genocide by parliaments of several countries. It was also noted that, despite the expiration of 26 years, the perpetrators of the tragedy still go unpunished.

At the meeting, Sahil Gasimov told the Finnish deputies the reasons for the Khojaly genocide, informed parliamentarians about the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas occupied by the Armenians, noting that international organizations demonstrate a policy of double standards in the issue of settlement of the issue.

Rovgan Tagiyev noted in his speech that from the former USSR countries Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have suffered from separatism for many years, urging Finland to demonstrate its position on this issue.

S.Gasimov, in conclusion, noted that KAE together with the State Commission for Work with the Diaspora gave start to events and meetings with various local organizations and officials of European countries. He noted the significant activation of Azerbaijanis in the social and political life of Europe.

News.Az

