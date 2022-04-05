European Court rejected another application of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Human Rights rejected another request from Armenia, said Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, authorized representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the European Court of Human Rights, News.az reports.

Mr.Asgarov noted that the European Court, in accordance with the position of Azerbaijan, on April 4, 2022, once again rejected Armenia's application for temporary guarantee measures: "A neighboring country must understand that where there is international law, political speculation is insignificant."

News.Az