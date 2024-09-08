The heads of the CIA and MI6: The global order is at risk
The global order is “facing a threat unlike any seen since the Cold War,” according to Sir Richard Moore, Head of MI6, and CIA Director William Burns in a joint article.
The intelligence leaders emphasized that London and Washington are united in "resisting a more assertive Russia and Putin’s aggressive war in Ukraine."
Moore and Burns write that they had predicted in advance that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would take place. According to them, they “were able to warn the international community,” in part by declassifying secrets to assist Kyiv.
They noted work being done to “disrupt Russia’s reckless campaign of sabotage” across Europe and pushed for a de-escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.
In addition, intelligence agencies are fighting terror to thwart the resurgent Islamic State.
Burns emphasized that Ukraine’s recent seizure of Russian territory in the Kursk region was a “significant tactical victory.” Still, he saw no evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power was weakening.
Militarnyi previously reported with reference to the words of CIA Director William Burns that in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there was a genuine risk that Russia would have used tactical nuclear weapons.
The intelligence leaders emphasized that London and Washington are united in "resisting a more assertive Russia and Putin’s aggressive war in Ukraine."
Moore and Burns write that they had predicted in advance that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would take place. According to them, they “were able to warn the international community,” in part by declassifying secrets to assist Kyiv.
They noted work being done to “disrupt Russia’s reckless campaign of sabotage” across Europe and pushed for a de-escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.
In addition, intelligence agencies are fighting terror to thwart the resurgent Islamic State.
Burns emphasized that Ukraine’s recent seizure of Russian territory in the Kursk region was a “significant tactical victory.” Still, he saw no evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power was weakening.
Militarnyi previously reported with reference to the words of CIA Director William Burns that in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there was a genuine risk that Russia would have used tactical nuclear weapons.