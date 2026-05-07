The hilarious way a Spurs fan tried to distract Rudy Gobert - VIDEO

The hilarious way a Spurs fan tried to distract Rudy Gobert - VIDEO

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A courtside fan hilariously tried to distract Rudy Gobert during Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs by fanning him with a giant head sign of Keldon Johnson at Frost Bank Center.

According to a video shared by Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Gobert appeared completely unfazed by the trolling attempt as he stayed focused on defending Victor Wembanyama, News.Az reports, citing Cluch Points.

lol at this lady fanning Rudy Gobert with Keldon Johnson’s face pic.twitter.com/2wqCk8chdr — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 7, 2026

Gobert had previously limited Wembanyama to 5-of-17 shooting and 0-of-8 from three-point range in Game 1, while contributing seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Ahead of the series, Wembanyama praised Gobert, calling him a role model for big men because of his discipline and body care.

As of the report, San Antonio held a comfortable fourth-quarter lead in Game 2. Gobert had five points and 10 rebounds, while Wembanyama posted 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

News.Az