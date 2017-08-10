The Ministry of Emergency Situations disseminates information on the fire in Binagadi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has disseminated information in connection with the fire in Binagadi district of Baku, APA reports quoting the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire broke out in a mansard-type store for the sale of construction materials with an area of 175 sq.m. As a result of the fire, the roof and store mansard burned on a plot of 168 sq.m., as well as the roof and attics of the adjoining tea house on a plot of 96 sq.m.



The firemen managed to save the fire the rest of the shops, as well as other adjoining objects.



The fire was extinguished at 20.41.

