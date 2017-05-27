The mobile sanitary-epidemiological team holds tactical-special training

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the readiness plan for 2017, a tactical-special exercise on "Actions, deployment and organization of work of mobile sanitary-epidemiological team in the field conditions" was held at the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense.



The main goal of the training is the right choice of the field of activity, placement of special and other equipment, improvement of practical skills of military personnel in organizing work, conducting sanitary-epidemiological and bacteriological reconnaissance, indicating bacteriological agents, radioactive and combat toxic agents, focal degassing, deactivation and disinfection in field conditions.

Practical actions were taken for carrying out dosimeter measurements in the territory where the enemy used probable weapons of mass destruction, taking samples for the purpose of indicating biological, radioactive and combat chemical agents, determining the boundaries of the area of contamination, assessing the results of dosimeter measurements, carrying out bacteriological and toxic-radiological research.

