The most common travel scams in 9 global cities

The travel industry is one of the sectors most susceptible to fraud, with scams rising 18% during the summer peak season and 28% in the winter peak season in 2024, according to a new report, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

The report, published last Tuesday by the Mastercard Economics Institute, showed that fraud related to travel agency and tour company bookings is more than four times higher than the fraud average of other industries.

“Once paid, the tour may either never occur or be drastically different from what was promised,” it said.

However, scam risks vary significantly from city to city, said David Mann, chief economist at the Asia-Pacific division of the Mastercard Economics Institute.