Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's MoD: Next flights were carried out during the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's MoD: Next flights were carried out during the TurAz Qartalı - 2022 exercises

The next training flights were carried out in accordance with the plan of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

According to the scenario, military pilots successfully fulfilled tasks of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means, inflicting airstrikes on land-based targets and other tasks.

Joint flight-tactical exercises continue.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      