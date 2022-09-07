Azerbaijan's MoD: Next flights were carried out during the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises

The next training flights were carried out in accordance with the plan of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

According to the scenario, military pilots successfully fulfilled tasks of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means, inflicting airstrikes on land-based targets and other tasks.

Joint flight-tactical exercises continue.

News.Az