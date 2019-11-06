The number of traffic accidents in Armenia in 9 months surges by almost 18 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of traffic accidents in Armenia in the first nine months of 2019 surged by almost 18 percent year-on-year to 3,442, ARKA reports citing National Statistical Committee (NSC).

It said 252 people died in road accidents during that time span, which was 2.9% higher than the number of deaths in the same time span of 2018. In September alone, 33 people died in road accidents, which was 10% higher than in August.



Some 4,961 people were injured in road accidents in 9 months, a 16.0% rise when compared to the same period last year. In September alone, 708 people were injured in rod accidents, which was 10.3% more than in August.

