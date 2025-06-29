The Russian community of Azerbaijan condemns the brutal treatment of Azerbaijanis by Russian security forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Community of Azerbaijan strongly condemned the brutality of Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg, which resulted in the death of two people and several more receiving bodily injuries, News.Az reports citing the community’s statement.

They recalled that on June 27 in Yekaterinburg, as a result of the actions of law enforcement officers, citizens of Azerbaijani origin - citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia - were killed and injured.

"The Russian community of Azerbaijan expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and serious concern about what happened. We strongly condemn any unlawful and disproportionate actions by officials, especially if they lead to loss of life. The fight against crime is an important task, but it must be carried out strictly within the framework of the law, with respect for the rights and dignity of everyone. The use of force that leads to human casualties is unacceptable in a state governed by the rule of law. Against the backdrop of the events in Yekaterinburg, it is especially alarming that, due to the irresponsible actions of certain government officials, relations between states bound by allied and friendly ties are suffering," the community noted.

The statement emphasizes that manifestations of cruelty and discrimination, in particular against peoples with whom Russia has historical and cultural ties, are deeply disappointing:

"We are categorically against the stigmatization of ethnic groups under the pretext of combating crime. The substitution of concepts and the use of the term "ethnocrime" is a dangerous precedent that undermines the foundations of equality and interethnic trust. In Azerbaijan, such cruel treatment of people is unthinkable. Here, at all levels - from the state to society - Russian culture and language are respected. Russian schools, theaters, and cultural centers operate. Russian-speaking citizens feel like a full-fledged part of society. The events of recent months have formed an increasingly alarming trend. Earlier, we were shocked by the tragedy in Aktau, Kazakhstan, where an Embraer 190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed. Among those killed and injured were citizens of Azerbaijan. So far, no apologies or clear explanations have followed from official Russian structures. Such silence is perceived as disregard for human life and the dignity of citizens. friendly state. The Russian community of Azerbaijan calls for an objective and transparent investigation into what happened in Yekaterinburg. We are convinced that openness, justice and respect for human life should become the basis for overcoming the crisis and strengthening the ties between our peoples."

