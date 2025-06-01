The Russian Defense Ministry reported drone attacks on airfields in five regions

The Kola Peninsula was attacked also in August 2024. Screenshot of video

The Ukrainian side carried out strikes with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions of the Russian Federation.

According to information, attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled.

"Today, the Kyiv regime committed a terrorist attack using FPV drones against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. At military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, all terrorist attacks were repelled," they said.

