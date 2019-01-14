THE TALE OF TALES: SILVERSEA’S SILVER WHISPER SETS SAIL ON WORLD CRUISE 2019 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Silversea’s Silver Whisper set sail on the ‘Tale of Tales,’ the cruise line’s enriched World Cruise 2019. Following extensive refurbishments and after a hugely

During the ship’s dry dock period, which lasted from December 1 until December 19, Silver Whisper underwent a large-scale renovation—completed in line with the Musification strategy that is inspiring the enhancement of Silversea’s fleet. The initial refurbishment plans of Silver Whisper were revised and augmented following the launch of Project Invictus, Silversea Cruise’s long-term plan to enrich and enlarge its fleet. With the comfort of guests in mind - namely, world cruising guests on the Tale of Tales - all public areas and guest accommodation were enhanced.

In public spaces, new carpets were laid throughout the hallways, staircases, in the main restaurant, the main bar, and all guest suites. The Main restaurant underwent a complete refurbishment, with new curtains, new chairs and new wallpaper, among other enhancements; the Spa & Gym was upgraded with new equipment and other improvements, and the Beauty Salon was also completely upgraded; the Card & Conference room was entirely renovated; La Terrazza, the Panorama Lounge, the Central Staircase and the Casino were each also enhanced dramatically. The Pool Deck benefited from a new teak design, as well as an overhaul of the Pool Bar & Grill and other enhancements. New sun loungers and new balcony furniture completed the refurbishment of outdoor areas.

The comfort of guest accommodation was also upgraded: in Silver Whisper’s top suites, new carpet, reupholstered and new furniture, new wallpaper, and revamped wooden surfaces saw the Musification of accommodations. All suites were invigorated with improvements to the en-suite bathrooms; new mattresses, curtains and furniture; and wood polishing.

The refurbishment of Silver Whisper is not the only enhancement enriching the World Cruise 2019 for Silversea’s guests. The Tale of Tales will see nine celebrated creatives join the ship over the course of the voyage; each will illustrate their sailed segment by creating a work of art – either a written text, a photograph or another medium. Guests will receive an exclusive anthology containing all nine artworks to document their experiences. Illustrious novelist, essayist and travel writer, Pico Iyer, has joined the first segment of the voyage, sailing between San Francisco, California, and Papeete, Tahiti. Iyer’s work has featured in such publications as Time magazine, Harper's, The New York Times, and The New York Review of Books, among others.

“We are delighted to have bid Silver Whisper ‘bon voyage’ for Silversea’s innovative World Cruise 2019, the Tale of Tales,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our guests will become the protagonists of their own stories, when they travel to the world’s most remarkable destinations in ultimate comfort. Their experiences will be enriched by the presence of our nine talented Tale Tellers, as well as a number of other bespoke enhancements. We are enabling our guests to travel deeper in every sense of the expression.”

Prior to the commencement of the World Cruise 2019, Silversea hosted a pre-voyage gala dinner for the Tale of Tales’ approximately 230 protagonists to get acquainted. The bespoke event, which was held at the Jewish Contemporary Museum in San Francisco and hosted by a number of Silversea representatives, offered guests a multi-sensory introduction to the Tale of Tales, setting the stage for the story to be told: guests entered through a grand entrance, where they were greeted by live harp/trumpet music, an impressive LED wall, and temple-themed lounges. Champagne and cocktails were complemented by canapes and a sumptuous feast, which was curated by Four Seasons, as guests mingled under San Francisco’s skyline and sampled a taste of what is to come on this one-of-a-kind voyage.

There is still limited availability for select segments of the Tale of Tales. View a selection of available segments below:

- Sydney to Bali – Departing February 3, 2019, Silver Whisper will leave Sydney for Bali, unlocking a set of unique experiences in Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, and the Komodo Islands along the way. This 14-day segment will be enhanced by a dedicated wine programme, merging the very best of destination discovery with culinary immersion.

- Bali to Tokyo – From Bali, Silver Whisper will set course for Tokyo, calling at Sandakan (Sabah), Manila, Kaohsiung, Keelung, and Osaka for an overnight stay. Departing February 16, 2019, the two-week segment will incorporate many deep travel experiences, showcasing captivating cultures and many beautiful landscapes of the Far East.

- Tokyo to Singapore – Subsequently, Silver Whisper will visit some of Asia’s most iconic ports on a 16-day segment from March 2, 2019. Following an overnight stop in Tokyo, she will set sail for Shanghai, where guests will enjoy two nights in port. An overnight call in Hong Kong beckons, as does an overnight in Ho Chi Minh City, before she arrives in Singapore on March 18.

Aboard Silver Whisper and Silversea’s other ships, guests enjoy ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine, and the personalised service of a butler. Enriching the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary premium wines and spirits, speciality coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests' preferences; in-suite 24-hour dining; and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi.

