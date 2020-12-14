The year's best sports photos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final tennis game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Members of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2020. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tags Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson in a run down during the fourth inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, U.S., Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo)

Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing performs during Project Istanbulls in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020. (Getty Images)

Bayern players celebrate with the trophy after the Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to save the ball in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Rubio during an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates after winning the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S., on Feb. 2, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Spectators are reflected on a glass panel as Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina during their first-round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a winning penalty during a shootout against Liverpool for the FA Community Shield football trophy at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Aug. 29, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Football fans celebrate as Liverpool wins the Premier League title at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, June 25, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

South Korea's You Young performs during the gala exhibition in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard lands on top of fans while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan. 15, 2020.

Ryan Newman goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S., Feb. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Kai Lenny from Hawaii goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

