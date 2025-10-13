Third Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye parliamentary meeting opens in Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye opened in Islamabad today, with discussions focusing on strengthening legislative cooperation, advancing shared parliamentary goals, and enhancing fraternal ties between the three countries.

The executive session of the meeting was held first, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus attended the session.

The parliamentary leaders emphasized the importance of high-level relations between their countries and legislatures, expressing confidence that the meeting would provide a strong impetus for advancing trilateral parliamentary cooperation.

During the executive session, extensive discussions were held on the agenda topics, followed by the opening ceremony of the 3rd trilateral meeting. The event will continue with speeches from the parliamentary speakers and active participation from members of parliament.

News.Az