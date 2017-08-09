Third of TAP's Greece and Albania routes cleared

More than 500 kilometers out of 765 kilometers of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) route has been cleared in Greece and Albania, which is 2/3 of the pipeline



TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU, AzerTag reports.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.

The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

