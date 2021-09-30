Third phase of Sputnik V tests among elderly patients over in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third phase of the Sputnik V Russian coronavirus vaccine’s tests among elderly people has finished, with the vaccine demonstrating a high level of safety and efficacy, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, TASS reports.

"We conducted the third phase of clinical tests of the Gam-covid-vac vaccine, or Sputnik V. It involved patients older than 60 and it has finished. The vaccine demonstrated a high profile of safety and efficacy," he said.

According to the minister, the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, is now updating its recommendations for vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine and is compiling a final report on the test results.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpivacCorona-N, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.

News.Az

