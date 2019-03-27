Third regional forum of entrepreneurs to be held in Azerbaijan's Aghstafa

Third regional forum of entrepreneurs to be held in Azerbaijan's Aghstafa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third regional forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts will be held in Aghstafa city with the organizational support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan (NCEOA) in early April, Acting Secretary General of the NCEOA Kristina Mammadova told Trend.

She noted that a presentation for entrepreneurs will be demonstrated at the event, within which they will receive extensive information on the results of the reforms carried out, on the upcoming innovations reflected in the legislation, etc.

"Networking between entrepreneurs representing these three districts will be held simultaneously," she said.

News.Az

News.Az