Thomas de Waal's "brilliant" ideas are of no use to anyone: Western Azerbaijan Community

Thomas de Waal's 'brilliant' thoughts are of no use to anyone, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The Community noted that an 'expert' named Thomas de Waal (a British journalist and writer) has recently been spewing garbage about Azerbaijan.

“The fact that Azerbaijan has ended Armenian occupation, separatism, and the 'gray zone,' and restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, has irritated people like Thomas de Waal." As it turns out, he has a crusader mindset, and the occupation of Azerbaijani territory was perfectly acceptable to him. Thomas de Waal should understand that the Karabakh conflict has already been ended and that worthless specialists like him have nothing to do with it. Nobody requires his 'amazing' ideas. "Thomas de Waal, like the OSCE Minsk Group, is a thing of the past," the Community added.

