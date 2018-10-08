Those who want peace would not continue the war: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As for the foreign citizens illegally visiting the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the information on them is being investigated"

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has made a statement on the illegal visit of a group of women from Russia to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh district of Azerbaijan together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakopyan.

“Further to our already stated position on the “Women for peace” initiative of Armenia, we would like to reiterate that, those who want peace would not continue the war, those who want to prevent the loss of lives would not keep the territories of other states under military occupation and last but not least, those who invite women and mothers to peace would not send their sons to the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for military service,” the ministry says.

“As for the foreign citizens illegally visiting the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in strict violation of Azerbaijan's laws, the information on them is being investigated and as soon as their identities are defined the relevant decision on adding their names into the black list will be made,” the statement adds.

News.Az

News.Az