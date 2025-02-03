Three airports in Russia’s North Caucasus put under temporary security lockdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temporary security restrictions have been imposed at the airports in the cities of Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala in Russia’s North Caucasus, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Both arrivals and departures were suspended at the airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala at 7:44 a.m. Moscow time (4:44 a.m. GMT) in order to ensure the safety of civilian flights," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Meanwhile, Baratayevka Airport in the city of Ulyanovsk resumed operations at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time.

News.Az