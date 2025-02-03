Three airports in Russia’s North Caucasus put under temporary security lockdown
Temporary security restrictions have been imposed at the airports in the cities of Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala in Russia’s North Caucasus, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.
"Both arrivals and departures were suspended at the airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala at 7:44 a.m. Moscow time (4:44 a.m. GMT) in order to ensure the safety of civilian flights," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
Meanwhile, Baratayevka Airport in the city of Ulyanovsk resumed operations at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time.