Three Dog Night co-founder Chuck Negron dies at 83

Chuck Negron, co-founder of the rock band Three Dog Night and the lead voice behind several of its biggest hits, has died at the age of 83, according to a statement from his publicist.

Negron died peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, surrounded by family members. While no official cause of death was announced, he had reportedly struggled with heart failure in recent months and had lived with chronic respiratory illness for decades, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Negron was one of the founding members of Three Dog Night, formed in 1967 alongside Danny Hutton and Cory Wells. The band became one of the most successful pop-rock groups of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

His voice was featured on some of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Joy to the World (Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog),” “One (Is the Loneliest Number),” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” “The Show Must Go On,” and “Easy To Be Hard.”

Three Dog Night achieved major commercial success, recording 21 Top 40 hits and earning multiple gold and platinum albums. Although the band was sometimes criticised during the singer-songwriter era for performing songs written by others, it helped introduce audiences to works by major songwriters including Randy Newman, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Neil Young.

The group released its debut album in 1968, which later went platinum. Their success continued through the early 1970s, with several albums reaching gold status and chart-topping singles gaining global popularity.

The band experienced internal struggles in the mid-1970s and eventually disbanded before reuniting briefly in the early 1980s. Negron later built a solo career performing classic hits and touring for decades.

Later in life, Negron spoke openly about personal struggles and recovery, eventually becoming involved in support and awareness efforts related to health and addiction recovery programs.

Negron is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family members.

Music industry figures and fans have paid tribute to his legacy, remembering him as one of the distinctive voices of classic American rock.

News.Az