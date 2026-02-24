TWICE returns to The Tonight Show with “Strategy”

K-pop sensation TWICE made a high-energy return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, performing their hit single “Strategy.”

Exclusive first-look photos from the performance capture the group’s dynamic stage presence ahead of the episode’s 11:35 p.m. ET/PT broadcast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The appearance follows the group’s three-night run at Belmont Park’s UBS Arena in New York as part of their <THIS IS FOR> World Tour, which features a 360-degree stage setup. The North American leg continues through mid-April with upcoming shows in Atlanta, Montreal, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Saint Paul, and Austin.

2025 marked a milestone year for TWICE, with the release of their album THIS IS FOR and their 10th anniversary project Ten: The Story Goes On. Members JEONGYEON, JIHYO, and CHAEYOUNG also contributed to the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack with a special version of “TAKEDOWN.”

This marks TWICE’s third appearance on Fallon, following performances of “The Feels” in 2021 and “Set Me Free” in 2023, reinforcing their ongoing presence in the U.S. music scene.

