Three drown in Caspian Sea

Three people drowned in the Caspian Sea, APA reports quoting to the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received information that three people drowned in the sea in the territory of Garadagh district of Baku (in an uncontrolled zone, 1200 meters from the nearest rescue center).

Rescue divers of the State Inspectorate for small-sized ships and Water Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are involved in their search and saved one person. bodies of other three drowned persons were found and handed over.

