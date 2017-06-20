Three hottest days of this summer: The Party Heaven at FAIRMONT BAKU WEEKEND

Three hottest days of this summer: The Party Heaven at FAIRMONT BAKU WEEKEND

+ ↺ − 16 px

23, 24, 25 June, the most anticipated events during Azerbaijan Grand Prix period at Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers.

23.24,25 June Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers is bringing entertainment to Baku usually seen only in exclusive locations like Monaco and St. Tropez. The open-air H2O pool bar&grill and Alov Bar will have memorable atmosphere with impressive music accompanied by special menu only created for this event by French chef - Jeremy Cayron. Food which is inspired from all his travel and that will embrace the champagne offers at this exclusive location between Flame Towers.

DJ line-up stars with the Asia’s famous supermodel DJ ANGEI VU HA. Being with a model background, she is no stranger filling dancefloors in famous nightclubs around the globe.

Fashion shows, lighting shows, dancers, drummer shows and much more surprises awaits you there.

With this fantastic weekend Fairmont Baku follows the series of summer party weekends to come with evenings which are sure to be the unforgettable ones.

Booking details:

For more information and table reservation inquiries, please contact:

baku@fairmont.com | +99455 4007007

About Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers

Offering the best city skyline and Caspian Sea views in the town Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers designed to exceed five-star standards and services, brings 318 superbly appointed guest rooms, suite and serviced apartments. The spa-like marble bathrooms come with exclusive Le Labo Rose 31 bathroom amenities. Guests are offered rooms with a coffee machine. Limited number of rooms offers access to Fairmont Gold Lounge. Located on the 19th floor, Fairmont Gold Lounge offers exclusive complimentary service with soft and local alcoholic beverages and canapés. A rich variety of dishes is served at Le Bistro Restaurant, which offers French and local cuisine. Signature cocktails and shisha can be enjoyed at Nur Lounge Bar. Luxurious spa treatments are provided in ESPA center, including hamam, sauna and a large variety of massages. Guests can also take a dip into the outdoor swimming pool or work out in the fitness center. Hotel offers free wireless internet access in all guestrooms.

For more information or reservations, please visit http://www.fairmont.com/baku/

News.Az

News.Az