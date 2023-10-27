Three years pass since Armenian terror attack against Azerbaijan's Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three years have passed since Armenia targeted Barda during the course of the Patriotic War, News.az reports.

On October 28, 2020, around 13:00, Armenian armed forces, in violation of international law, launched strikes on the city of Barda, which is far from the front line, using prohibited cluster munitions.

As a result of the strikes on an area with a dense civilian population and commercial properties, 21 people lost their lives, and nearly 70 individuals were injured. Substantial damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure objects and transportation vehicles located in the city.

Recall that on October 27, around 16:00, the peaceful village of Garayusifli in Barda district was subjected to heavy artillery fire by the invading Armenian armed forces. As a result, 5 innocent civilians lost their lives, and 13 individuals were injured.

During the course of the Patriotic War, from September 27 to November 10, in the days of October 5, 8, 27, 28, and November 7, Barda district was subjected to fire from various weapons, rockets, and prohibited cluster bombs. As a result, a total of 29 residents of the district lost their lives, and 112 individuals were injured. Among the deceased, 2 were children, 8 were women, and 19 were men.

News.Az