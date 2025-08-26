ThyssenKrupp short-listed for Canadian submarine deal, PM announces in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Tuesday that a German-Norwegian partnership led by ThyssenKrupp is among the top contenders for Canada’s new submarine program. The announcement came during Carney’s inaugural visit to Berlin, where Ottawa and Berlin also agreed to deepen cooperation on critical minerals.

"There are enormous possibilities and opportunities for critical raw materials and metals, as well as energy resources like LNG and hydrogen that we can provide," Carney said after meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move highlights closer ties between Canada and Germany, long-time allies, as both nations navigate rising global trade tensions and security threats. Critical minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements, copper, and nickel are essential for defense systems, clean energy transition, and advanced manufacturing.

Germany relies almost entirely on imports for these minerals, while Canada’s production primarily serves domestic needs. China currently dominates global mining and refining capacity, and Beijing’s restrictions on rare earth exports have disrupted supply chains for automakers, aerospace firms, semiconductor producers, and military contractors.

Carney said he would visit ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems’ facility in Kiel, Germany, later on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp leads a consortium that is one of two finalists—alongside a South Korean group—for the Canadian submarine deal.

In addition, German and Canadian energy ministers signed a declaration of intent to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals, focusing on processing, refining, and recycling through joint public-private projects.

Canada plans to mobilize nearly $500 billion for energy, port, and digital infrastructure, aimed at unlocking resources and boosting exports from its Atlantic coast.

The two countries also plan to encourage stronger partnerships and research collaborations between companies and financial institutions. One example is the collaboration between Canadian mining company Troilus Gold and Hamburg-based Aurubis AG to build a rare-earth magnet supply chain linking Quebec and Germany.

News.Az