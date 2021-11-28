‘Today I can say that the Zangazur corridor becomes a reality’ – Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the Zangazur corridor in his remarks at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held on Sunday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, News.Az reports.

“At the last ECO summit, I informed my colleagues about the Zangazur corridor. Today I can say that the Zangazur corridor becomes a reality,” President Aliyev said.

“This new transport infrastructure will be an important part of the East-West and North-South corridors,” stressed the Azerbaijani leader, expressing confidence that the ECO member states will benefit from this corridor.

