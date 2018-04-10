Today is Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, is the Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

The candidates are Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Popular Front Party), Araz Alizade (Social Democratic Party), Faraj Guliyev (National Revival Movement Party), Razi Nurullayev (Frontists Initiative Group), Hafiz Hajiyev (Modern Musavat Party), Zahid Oruj (self-nominee) and Sardar Mammadov (Azerbaijan Democratic Party).

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies will operate in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election will be observed by 890 international observers (60 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

During the day, the CEC of Azerbaijan will provide preliminary information on the voting process and voter turnout five times at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT +4).

The voting will begin at 08:00 and finish at 19:00.

The number of those eligible to vote is 5,309,434, of which 50.78 percent are women and 49.22 percent are men.

News.Az

