Toivo Klaar to visit Azerbaijan in the coming days
- 01 Jun 2022 01:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Georgian Crisis Toivo Klaar will visit the region in the coming days, said a spokesman for the President of the European Council (EU) Charles Michel, Barend Leitz, News.az reports.
According to him, Klaar will visit the region in the near future to continue all aspects discussed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.