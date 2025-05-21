Tokayev thanks President Aliyev for supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to boost oil exports to Europe

Addressing the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of leveraging the Organization’s potential to diversify the supply chains of oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev, for supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to increase oil exports to Europe, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Kazakh leader noted that in recent years, international experts have discussed the initiative to construct the Trans-Caspian oil and gas pipeline. He underscored that the implementation of such large-scale projects requires coordinated actions at the transnational level.

News.Az