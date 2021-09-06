Tokyo Paralympic Games declared closed

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons has handed over the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and declared the XVI Paralympic Summer Games closed.

The closing ceremony is being held at Tokyo’s National Stadium without spectators.

The next Paralympic Games will be held in Paris on August 28 through September 8, 2024.

In all, 539 sets of medals in 22 disciplines were contested at the Paralympic Games that opened on August 24.

Azerbaijan ranked 10th in the Tokyo 2020 medal standings by winning 19 medals, including 14 golds, one silver and four bronzes.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo were held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The Paralympic flame has been put out at the closing ceremony of the 16th Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

