Tokyo shares rise on tech gains, weaker yen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in major technology companies and a weaker yen that boosted export-related shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 323.99 points, or 0.57%, to finish at 57,467.83. The broader Topix index climbed 44.84 points, or 1.18%, to 3,852.09, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The US dollar strengthened to the lower ¥155 range in Tokyo trading, with the softer yen helping lift exporters such as Toyota Motor.

Among the top performers were Tokyo Electron and Shin-Etsu Chemical, tracking overnight gains by their US peers amid optimism over the expansion of the artificial intelligence market, analysts said.

News.Az