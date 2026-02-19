Yandex metrika counter

Tokyo shares rise on tech gains, weaker yen

  • Economics
  • Share
Tokyo shares rise on tech gains, weaker yen
Source: Bloomberg

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in major technology companies and a weaker yen that boosted export-related shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 323.99 points, or 0.57%, to finish at 57,467.83. The broader Topix index climbed 44.84 points, or 1.18%, to 3,852.09, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The US dollar strengthened to the lower ¥155 range in Tokyo trading, with the softer yen helping lift exporters such as Toyota Motor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Among the top performers were Tokyo Electron and Shin-Etsu Chemical, tracking overnight gains by their US peers amid optimism over the expansion of the artificial intelligence market, analysts said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      