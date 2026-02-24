Yandex metrika counter

Tokyo stocks jump as tech shares rebound

Source: Bloomberg

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed buying in heavyweight technology shares that had recently declined, although overall gains were limited amid continued uncertainty surrounding future U.S. tariff policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 495.39 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday’s close to finish at 57,321.09, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index added 7.50 points, or 0.20 percent, ending the session at 3,815.98.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gains were led by nonferrous metal, glass and ceramics product, and precision instrument stocks, reflecting selective buying interest across key industrial sectors.

Despite the upward momentum, investor sentiment remained cautious due to ongoing concerns over potential U.S. tariff measures, which continue to cast uncertainty over global trade prospects and export-driven markets such as Japan.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

