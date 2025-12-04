Tom Latham surpasses Martin Crowe in centuries for NZ

Latham has scored 10,961 runs and recorded 22 centuries, surpassing Crowe, who had 21 centuries. He also moved ahead of Brendon McCullum, who is credited with 19 centuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The updated list of New Zealand players with the most international centuries is as follows:

Kane Williamson – 48 centuries

Ross Taylor – 40 centuries

Nathan Astle – 27 centuries

Martin Guptill – 23 centuries

Tom Latham – 22 centuries

Martin Crowe – 21 centuries

Brendon McCullum – 19 centuries

Nevertheless, Latham's heroics on Day 3 have been crucial to New Zealand's performance with the bat. Tom Latham, who opened for New Zealand, is currently at the crease for their second innings and going steady after his ton alongside Rachin Ravindra, who also hit a century to pair up with the skipper.

Both have a third-wicket partnership of 215 runs now at the time of writing, as the West Indies is struggling to dismiss the pair in the last session of the day.

In the first innings, Tom Latham, however, was a bit lagging and scored only 24 runs while facing 85 deliveries. Speaking of the match, New Zealand put up a total of 231 on the board in their first innings as West Indies came in and were bundled out for just 167 runs.

New Zealand, taking the lead, is now setting a mammoth target for the visitors as Latham continues to impress after a lean patch in the Whites.