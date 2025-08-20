Tom Sandoval addresses Simon Cowell’s harsh AGT quarterfinals critique

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Sandoval has responded after Simon Cowell pressed his buzzer during his America’s Got Talent quarterfinals performance, bluntly telling the Vanderpump Rules star that his act “did not sound good.”

Sandoval admitted the performance didn’t go as planned, explaining that a technical issue disrupted his in-ear monitors right before he went on stage. “I was flying in the dark there,” he said, though he insisted he wasn’t making excuses. “I had a blast,” he added when Mel B challenged him, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Performing The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, Sandoval earned praise for his energy from Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, though Cowell remained unimpressed.

Sandoval first auditioned for AGT in June with a cover of A-ha’s Take on Me, which won over the judges. He has said joining the competition was about showcasing his bandmates, who supported him during the fallout from his 2023 cheating scandal.

Whether the audience vote will carry Sandoval into the semifinals has yet to be determined.

News.Az