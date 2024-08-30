Top Azerbaijani, Belarusian officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Igor Sekreta, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Belarusian Presidential Administration.

Sekreta is paying a visit to Azerbaijan to observe snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, News.Az reports.“Today I met with Igor Sekreta, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus, who is participating in the elections as an observer,” Hajiyev said on X.The presidential aide noted that bilateral and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.“In accordance with the friendly and partnership relations between our countries, issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed. There was an exchange of views on regional and global issues, as well as on cooperation within the framework of international organizations,” he added.

News.Az