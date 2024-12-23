Top diplomat highlights Azerbaijan’s critical role in Europe’s energy diversification in Belgrade

Top diplomat highlights Azerbaijan’s critical role in Europe’s energy diversification in Belgrade

Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov attended the Ambassadors’ Conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Dec. 23, 2024. Photo: Azerbaijan MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the critical role in Europe’s energy diversification at a conference in Belgrade.

Speaking at the Ambassadors’ Conference in Belgrade, FM Bayramov touched upon the political, economic, energy and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, as well as common regional challenges, including double standards, and selective application of international law, News.az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry. He also emphasized the importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity principles which guide the foreign policy of both countries.Minister Bayramov also comprehensively talked about Azerbaijan's critical role in the energy diversification of Europe, as well as future green energy plans to link Europe and Central Asia through the Caspian and Black Sea basins.

News.Az