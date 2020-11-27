Top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assasinated near Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian scientist, assassinated near Tehran, Press TV, an Iranian international news network said in a tweet.

The terror happened at 2:30 PM local time in Mostafa Khomeini Boulevard in Absard, Damavand county near Tehran, and the prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was martyred.

A car exploded in front of his car and then the terrorists fired bullets.

In a statement, Iran’s defense ministry elaborated on the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, saying: “On Friday afternoon, armed terrorists attacked a vehicle carrying Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense. During the clash between his security team and the terrorists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and taken to hospital.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist, after years of efforts, was martyred,” it added.

News.Az