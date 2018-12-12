Top official: Great leader Heydar Aliyev's ideas to live on while Azerbaijan exists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is the 15th anniversary of the death of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and P

“Creator of modern Azerbaijan, great leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional merits to the Azerbaijanis left an indelible mark on the heart of every citizen, becoming an integral part of our history,” Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page.

“The threat of the destruction of Azerbaijan’s statehood, civil war and disintegration of the country was eliminated thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s strong will, ability to govern and the decisive political position,” he said.

"After Heydar Aliyev returned to power, there was a turn in the socio-political, socio-economic, cultural life, external relations in Azerbaijan,” Hasanov said. “The process of building an independent country in accordance with international norms and principles was launched."

“Thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s active diplomatic efforts, the attitude of the big countries towards Azerbaijan, the armed conflict in which the country was forcibly involved, has been greatly changed,” he said.

Hasanov stressed that one of Heydar Aliyev’s historical achievements is to solve the strategic task facing Azerbaijan and people - the transition from one socio-economic system to another, that is, from socialism to a system based on market economy norms and multi-ownership.

"Providing the private sector with ample opportunities, privatization of enterprises in the sphere of industry and services, agrarian reforms, gratuitous transfer of land to the rural population and solving of other complex problems are connected with Heydar Aliyev’s name," Hasanov added.

“Thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s activity, rationally using its geopolitical, geoeconomic and spiritual-moral potential, Azerbaijan created a reliable bridge between the East and the West, which opened up good opportunities for the future dynamic development of the country,” he said.

"While conducting a consistent policy in the field of building a democratic, legal and secular country, Heydar Aliyev created the basis for the restoration of the principles of fundamental human rights and freedoms,” Hasanov added. “The issue of ensuring human rights and freedoms to the level of state policy was raised thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s decree on “Ensuring human rights and freedoms” dated February 22, 1998.”

He stressed that Heydar Aliyev attached special importance to the solidarity and unity of the Azerbaijanis living in different countries.

"During official visits to foreign countries as president of Azerbaijan he met with the Azerbaijanis living there, carried out consistent and effective measures to form the Azerbaijani diaspora," Hasanov said.

Hasanov stressed that the decrees signed by Heydar Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s transition to the Latin alphabet, the improvement of work on the use of the state language, the establishment of the Day of the Azerbaijani alphabet and the Day of the Azerbaijani language, appeals to the Azerbaijanis to preserve national and spiritual values and vigorous activity in a number of other areas played a big role in the national and cultural development and the strengthening of spiritual unity.

"At all stages of political activity, in different social and political, economic, cultural and ideological conditions, Heydar Aliyev faithfully served Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, directing all his knowledge, skills and talent to implement the idea of national statehood," Hasanov added.

“The Azerbaijanis always gratefully recall Heydar Aliyev’s merits,” he said.

"The rich heritage, the immortal ideas left by the unforgettable leader are available today and lead us forward,” Hasanov said. “Heydar Aliyev’s ideas will live on while Azerbaijan exists. We can say with confidence that the fate of the country is in safe hands. Azerbaijan follows Heydar Aliyev’s path and a new chronicle of the modern history of development is being created under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.”

